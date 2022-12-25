XBB is predominant sub-variant Omicron in T.N.

December 25, 2022 12:27 am | Updated 12:28 am IST - CHENNAI

With Tamil Nadu reporting fewer than 10 cases of COVID-19 a day, Omicron sub-variant XBB is the predominant variant in circulation in the State.

“Three days ago, the Union Health Secretary advised States to increase whole genome sequencing (WGS) of COVID-19 positive samples. As far as Tamil Nadu is concerned, we have been continuously monitoring the Omicron variants through WGS,” Health Minister Ma. Subramanian told reporters after inspecting the screening of international travellers at the Chennai airport on Saturday. The State was keeping a close watch on all Omicron sub-variants, and currently the predominant variant in the State was XBB, he said.

He said that the daily COVID-19 cases were rising in countries like Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, US and European countries such as France, Germany and Italy, over the past two weeks. “In more than 10 countries, BF.7 Omicron sub-variant is causing most of the cases,” he said.

The Minister said that random testing of two per cent international passengers has commenced at the four international airports in Chennai, Madurai, Tiruchi and Coimbatore. “Accordingly, passengers from Kuala Lumpur, Dubai, Colombo, Doha and Dhaka were randomly tested. A total of 37 passengers were tested and no one was found to have symptoms,” he mentioned.

Mass fever screening was carried out for passengers and those found to have high body temperature were immediately isolated, tested and provided required medical help.

COVID-19 VACCINATION

The Minister said that the State has a stock of three lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines, majority of which was Covaxin. “Nobody is coming forward to take the booster dose. The Government of India has stopped the vaccine supply. Now, they have advised for the intranasal vaccine but this will be available only in private vaccination centres. If vaccines are supplied, we will take steps to expedite vaccination,” he said.

The State’s first dose coverage of COVID-19 vaccination crossed 96%, while the second dose coverage stood at 92%. Coverage of booster dose among healthcare and frontline workers, elderly and those with co-morbidities stood at 60%, while booster dose coverage in the general population was 20%, he said.

A public health official mentioned there was no vaccine utilisation in the State due to poor response from the public.

The Minister said of the total 1.25 lakh beds available in the State, 72,000 beds were ready to be allotted for COVID-19. The State has adequate medications for three months as well as sufficient oxygen cylinders, concentrators and generators. “There is no need to panic,” he said.

Health Secretary P. Senthilkumar and Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine T.S. Selvavinayagam were present.

TN seeks intranasal vaccines for government centres

With Bharat Biotech’s intranasal COVID-19 vaccine to be available only in private vaccination centres, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said the State has asked the Government of India to provide the vaccines for government centres as well.