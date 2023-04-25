Writing competition for students as part of Saksham 2023 to sensitise masses to conservation and efficient use of petroleum products

April 25, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - CHEENAI

An article writing competition will be conducted as a part of the Saksham (Sanrakshan Kshamta Mahotsav) 2023 organised by Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) and supported by The Hindu In School.

Saksham 2023 aims to sensitise the masses to conservation and efficient use of petroleum products which will lead towards better health and environment. It also seeks to educate the people on how the efficient and optimal use of energy can protect the health and the environment.

Students from 11 to 18 years studying in Tamil Nadu or Puducherry are eligible to participate and can write articles within 250 words on ‘Energy Conservation Towards Net Zero’.

The article must be handwritten in English and needs to be scanned and uploaded on www.thehindu.com/ioclsaksham2023 .

The total size of the upload should not exceed 2MB. PDF, PNG, and JPG are acceptable formats. The last date for sending in entries is May 2 by 5 p.m. The participants will be judged on the basis of creativity/adherence to topic, structure, grammar, length (word limit). Prizes will be given to the top 10 winners — apart from the first three prizes, seven consolation prizes will be given.

For more details, students can contact 1800 102 1878.

Minister for Transport S. S. Sivasankar on Monday inaugurated a two-week-long oil and gas conservation campaign — Saksham — in the presence of V. C. Asokan, Executive Director, Indian Oil and State-level coordinator for oil industry, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The campaign would be observed till May 8 on the theme ‘Energy conservation towards net zero’.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sivasankar said that the government of Tamil Nadu was taking steps to achieve the ‘Net Zero’ much before the target set by the Centre.

A press release here said Sanjay Mathur, CGM and head retail, south zone, Sushmit Das, head, human resource service, SZ, BPC, John T. Koshy, CGM and head support ONGC, K. Ashok, GM (petrochemical marketing), GAIL and V. Srikanth, GM (production planning), CPCL were present on the occasion.