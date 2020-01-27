Writers fighting their way back into relevance in Tamil cinema

The Tamil film industry, which was once driven by powerful scripts and dialogues, is slowly exploring ways to put writers back in the driver’s seat. While busy production houses such as S.R. Prabhu’s Dream Warrior Productions and S. Sashikanth’s YNOT Studios already have a creative team consisting of writers that work on scripts before going on the floors. Even smaller production houses such as Century Films International, producers of Amala Paul’s Adho Andha Paravai Pola, have taken to this idea.

Amala Paul’s next, Adho Andha Paravai Pola, is not just a full-length action flick shot in a jungle on a shoestring budget, but is also a project put together and executed by the film’s writer Arun Rajagopalan, who is also the film’s creative producer.

With the film releasing on February 14 after more than 2 years in production, Arun says that the unclear economics related to pitching a female-centric film back in 2016, negotiating the reluctance of established film-makers to work on scripts by other writers and helming a female-centric action flick worked in his favour.

“Back in 2016, OTT markets were at a very nascent stage and I didn’t even have a reference in Tamil about how one could make a movie headlined by a female star. We didn’t know how to work out the economics of the film. This meant that I had to take the ownership of the film right from the very beginning,” says Arun Rajagopalan.

He says that he worked closely with the film’s producer, Jones, and put together an entire team right from recruiting the actor, director and film’s cinematographer. Having earned the producer’s trust, Arun says that he also had to get involved in ensuring that the film’s production costs stayed within the planned budget by cutting unnecessary costs and getting the most out of the creative team.

The film’s trailer which was released recently is being noted for Amala Paul’s effort in pulling off the stunts sequences. Amala Paul, whose last film Aadai made a big splash, plays a woman who appears to be trained in martial arts fighting, bad guys as she tries to find her way out of a jungle. The film features also stars popular IPL anchor and actor, Sameer Kochhar and Ashish Vidyarthi.