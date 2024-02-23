GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Writers discuss life stories as a cultural narrative and recording oral history for posterity

LangFest, a two-day literary festival organised by DakshinaChitra, began on Friday, February 23

February 23, 2024 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

When writers write about their lives, or others’, how do they deal with memory? Do they make careful choices in a polarising political climate? Is there a wider space in publishing for women and marginalised authors now? These, and more, were discussed by writers and publishers at the inaugural event of LangFest, a two-day literary festival organised by DakshinaChitra, on Friday, February 23. 

In the opening session, Vaishna Roy, Editor of Frontline, and Naveen Kishore, founder of the Kolkata-based publishing house Seagull, in a conversation about life stories as cultural narrative, touched upon the latter’s idea of extending the written word into different forms such as his art exhibition ‘In a Cannibal Time’, part of which portrays the 2002 Godhra riots. 

As for making careful choices in publishing and having a legal review beforehand, Mr. Kishore said: “Not overtly, so far. We have pretty much done what needs to be done. Everything I publish in 23 languages worldwide will offend some sensitivity somewhere. I can’t afford to pay a legal department for this.” The panellists, however, agreed that there was a sense of carefulness and anxiety among authors when writing about their lives and opinions. 

When it came to women writers, Urvashi Butalia, director and founder of Zubaan, said it was important for her publishing house to recover women’s voices, which had been traditionally deeply silenced, as women’s memoirs offered a window into their history, which was lacking due to very few resources. “Most women I know ask ‘what my life is like, I’m just an ordinary person’. But I don’t know many men who think their lives are not worth writing about,” said Ms. Butalia, who along with writer and poet Meena Kandaswamy, spoke about documenting the violence of women’s lives, as the latter did in a book about sexual violence faced by the women tigers of Tamil Eelam. 

Women writers also still run a risk of being commodified as opposed to their male counterparts since there’s constant chatter about their appearance rather than their work. “We need to ask ourselves why can’t women both want to look beautiful and be ‘serious’?” Ms. Butalia asked.

