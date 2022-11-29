  1. EPaper
Wrist bands for children to ensure safety during Maha Deepam

Around 30 lakh visitors are expected to visit Tiruvannamalai for the festival

November 29, 2022 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - TIRUVANNAMALAI

The Hindu Bureau
Superintendent of Police K. Karthikeyan inspecting public places around Arunchalaeswarar temple in Tiruvannamalai on Tuesday ahead of the Maha Deepam festival to be held on December 6.

Superintendent of Police K. Karthikeyan inspecting public places around Arunchalaeswarar temple in Tiruvannamalai on Tuesday ahead of the Maha Deepam festival to be held on December 6. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Wristbands will be tied on children, who along with their parents, will be visiting Arunchalaeswarar temple in Tiruvannamalai for the Maha Deepam that will be held on December 6 to ensure their safety.

Officials said once children reach the bus terminus and railway station in the town, the band will be tied to their wrists. The band will contain phone numbers of the guardian of the child and police control room. If the child goes missing, people can inform the police by dialing the numbers on the band. Around 20,000 bands have been procured by the district administration for the purpose. The initiative will come into force from December 5 onwards. Twelve temporary bus termini that will operate 2,692 special buses have been set up. The Southern Railway will also operate 20 special trains for Maha Deepam. “Around 30 lakh visitors are expected for Maha Deepam. The scheduled visit by Tamil Nadu Governor, R. N. Ravi, for Maha Deepam will be confirmed in a day or two,” B. Murugesh, Collector (Tiruvannamalai), told The Hindu.

In consultation with the HR&CE Department, the district administration will also provide passes to around 4,000 and 6,000 visitors for Barani Deepam and Maha Deepam respectively. Passes will be provided to 2,500 persons to climb the hill on Maha Deepam. Registration for the purpose will start from 6 a.m onwards on December 6 on first-come-first-serve basis in the temple. Applicants will be photographed before issuing the passes. 

Considering the huge rush during the festival, a local holiday has been declared for schools, colleges and State government-run organisations . To compensate, December 17 will be a working day.

  As part of surveillance, K. Karthikeyan, SP, inspected bus terminus, railway stations, community centres and parking lots on Tuesday. A total of 23 places have been identified as vulnerable spots where 266 CCTV cameras, including 97 on girivalam path, have been installed. Police have also set up 57 watch towers at intersections, busy stretches, entry and exit routes of the town and girivalam path with 35 help desks to help visitors.  

