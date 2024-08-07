WRD to sink wells in Minjur belt to validate pilot study on aquifer mapping using Danish technology

The Water Resources Department (WRD) will sink wells in Minjur belt to help validate pilot study on groundwater mapping using T-Tem, a Danish technology.

The transient electromagnetic system will investigate the shallow aquifer and its groundwater recharge potential. The preliminary findings of the pilot study jointly done by the WRD with the Danish team will be validated with the data obtained from the wells to be sunk in the site, according to sources in the WRD.

The WRD will complete the process before the onset of the northeast monsoon to facilitate study on groundwater fluctuations and analyse quality. This geophysical tool is being used to acquire high-resolution images of subsurface aquifer.

It will study groundwater potential at specific sites and employ various means to recharge aquifer and improve storage. For instance, it will help assess the potential of using the aquifers in neighbouring districts to meet Chennai’s needs. The aquifer mapping will be expanded to other parts of the State based on the observations of the pilot study.

Over-exploited districts

Of the total 1,202 revenue blocks in Tami Nadu, nearly 395 revenue blocks are over-exploited and 64 others fall in the category of critical in terms of groundwater extraction. Chennai, Dindigul, Salem, and Thanjavur are among the districts that have many over-exploited revenue blocks as per the dynamic groundwater resources assessment of Tamil Nadu.

A State report on groundwater quality in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry prepared by the Central Groundwater Board last year said an increase in electrical conductivity, which was an indicator of total mineral content in water, was noticed in pockets of districts such as Ramanathapuram and Thoothukudi due to coastal salinity and one or two pockets in districts, including Madurai, Virudhunagar, Namakkal, and Salem due to industrial activities.

Officials said the Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland (GEUS) would assist Tamil Nadu in artificial recharge projects and share their technology for optimal groundwater infiltration in a short period. This will enable over-exploited blocks to move to safe groundwater extraction blocks with better water quality.

It was decided in a meeting between the Danish team from GEUS and Royal Danish Embassy, New Delhi, and WRD officials on Tuesday that GEUS would train State government officials on modelling and mapping of aquifers in three sessions in both Chennai and Tiruchi. The department also plans to incorporate officials from other government agencies and students from various institutes.

