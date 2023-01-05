WRD to seek environmental clearance for dredging Adyar river mouth

January 05, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Water Resources Department will soon approach the Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) of the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change to seek environment clearance for dredging the Adyar river mouth to prevent sedimentation.

Officials said the proposal was being prepared based on the recommendations of the National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT) instead of opting for structures such as groynes or training walls.

Sources in the NIOT said such site-specific soft measures were suggested to protect the coastline on the northern side till Marina from erosion. Recommendations were made to carry out dredging exercise of the estuary in summer to avoid disturbing the turtle nesting season.

Moreover, dredged sand must be deposited on the northern side to nourish the eroded coast. Construction of structures may affect the adjacent coastline and areas like Srinivasapuram near the river mouth, sources said. The department would chalk out a project to dredge the river mouth every year and nourish the eroded coastline.

Meanwhile, the department will begin work to desilt and widen the 2-km stretch of the Adyar river mouth from downstream of Thiru Vi Ka bridge to the river mouth this month.

The EAC had provided coastal regulation zone clearance after deferring it twice in 2021. It has recommended to carry out desilting the 176.35 acre space of the Adyar river and not mangrove area.

Disposal of silt

Officials said nearly 4.86 lakh cubic metre of silt is estimated to be removed from the river bed and the river mouth through the desilting project. While most of the silt would be conveyed to the Greater Chennai Corporation’s dumpyard, about 52,000 cubic metre of the silt would be used to strengthen the river bund.

The ₹21.63-crore project was aimed at improving the flood carrying capacity and also maintain a smooth tidal exchange at the estuary, the officials said. The EAC has sought to know the status of wastewater treatment plants to prevent release of sewage into the Adyar river.