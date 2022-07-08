WRD to resume repair work on Kandaleru-Poondi canal

About 200 cusecs of water flows in the Kandaleru-Poondi canal although Andhra Pradesh has stopped the release of Krishna water. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

July 08, 2022 19:26 IST

State has received about 2.67 tmcft of Krishna water between May 8 and June 30

The Water Resources Department (WRD) plans to resume work on the damaged portion of the Kandaleru-Poondi canal in about a week.

The reservoir in Poondi, which is used mainly to store water for the city's needs, continued to receive inflow on Friday. This despite the authorities in Andhra Pradesh suspending Krishna water release from the Kandaleru reservoir.

Officials said about 200 usecs of water flowed in the canal. The canal still has some residual water and runoff collected from the recent rain. This is being conveyed to the reservoir.

The State has received 2.67 tmcft of Krishna water from Andhra Pradesh between May 8 and June 30.

"We expect the inflow into the reservoir to stop in a few days. The work to provide concrete lining at the vulnerable portions of KP canal between the 3.8th km point and the 10th km will be resumed. The KP canal is 25-km long till the reservoir," said an official.

Nearly 40% of the ₹24-crore work remains to be completed. The department plans to complete the work and seek release of Krishna water from September, if required.

The five city reservoirs, including Red Hills, now have a combined storage of 8.35 tmcft., which is 71% of their total capacity.