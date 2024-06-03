WRD to request Krishna water discharge from Andhra Pradesh to bolster storage in city’s reservoirs

With the southwest monsoon advancing further, the Water Resources Department (WRD) plans to seek Krishna water release from Andhra Pradesh to boost the declining storage in the city’s reservoirs and sustain the drinking water supply.

The city will receive Krishna water from the Kandaleru Reservoir in Andhra Pradesh for the next spell between July and October, as per the 1983 agreement. Of the total quantity of 12 thousand million cubic feet (tmcft) to be discharged in a year, about 8 tmcft needs to be provided during the spell beginning in July.

The five reservoirs that are crucial for maintaining the city’s daily water supply have 45.39% of their storage capacity as on Monday. Officials of the WRD said the storage available in reservoirs would last till the onset of the northeast monsoon in October. Krishna water would help in augmenting the storage and ensure in maintaining the existing quantum of daily water supply till then.

Officials said the stretch of the Kandaleru-Poondi (KP) Canal in the Andhra Pradesh limits is being refurbished. The storage in the Kandaleru Reservoir is also expected to go up as the southwest monsoon has set in.

The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board currently supplies 1,016 million litres per day (mld) of water to the city. Of this, nearly 969.06 mld is being provided to domestic consumers, including in added areas.

Meanwhile, the WRD is also carrying out repairs on vulnerable stretches of the KP Canal. Portions of the Link Canal, a crucial connection between the Poondi and Chembarambakkam reservoirs, are also being improved for better water flow and reduced evaporation loss. About 50% of the work has been finished so far. The WRD also plans to remit ₹100 crore towards the Telugu Ganga Project and maintenance cost.

Chennai had received about 2.41 tmcft of Krishna water between July and October 2023. The WRD had postponed the request for Krishna water earlier this year due to sufficient storage in city reservoirs then and low storage in the Kandaleru Reservoir.

Veeranam supply resumes

Officials said Veeranam tank had also started receiving water from Mettur, and its storage was building up steadily.

The tank now has a storage of 384 mcft, and the WRD expects the storage to increase to 1,000 mcft in the next few weeks. Nearly 88 mld of water is being drawn from the Veeranam tank to supply the city, officials added.

