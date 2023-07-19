WRD to clean waterbodies in and around Chennai soon

July 19, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

Work to clean the various waterways in and around Chennai will begin next week to facilitate better flow in canals and rivers ahead of the upcoming northeast monsoon.

Though this is an annual exercise to improve the waterways’ flood carrying capacity, the Water Resources Department (WRD) will begin work ahead of time this year. The aim is to complete the work by mid-September to prevent inundation, said officials. The ₹20-crore project will be carried out through 103 works as part of monsoon preparedness efforts.

In a government directive issued on the project, the department has been asked to carry out works to remove debris, waste materials and aquatic weeds in the waterbodies. Moreover, the details of the works to be prioritised must be uploaded to the Tamil Nadu Water Resources Information and Management Systems portal.

Officials said waterways running for a distance of nearly 300 km in and around the city would be cleaned in two months. Besides channels that link several lakes, including Veerangal Odai, Red Hills, Kilkattalai and Thiruneermalai surplus courses, major waterways like the Virugambakkam-Arumbakkam canal will also be cleared of obstructions and vegetation. Sludge will be removed from some stretches of Buckingham Canal and Otteri Nullah this year, officials noted.

The cleaning of the surplus courses has been split into parts so that the work can be done simultaneously. Aquatic weeds in portions of the Cooum, particularly near causeways, and the upper reaches of the Adyar, such as downstream of the Sriperumbudur road overbridge, will be removed.

In the Kosasthalaiyar, the breached portion of the bund, running for a distance of 2 km near Kuthiraipallam, Ponneri taluk will be closed as part of the project. Flood stock materials would be kept ready to tackle flash floods in Nandi river in Tiruttani taluk, officials said.

WRD has also allocated funds to keep the Adyar river mouth open between September and December for smooth tidal exchange. Similarly, sand bars will be cleared in the Muttukadu and Pudupattinam sea mouths during the monsoon. The river mouths of the Gadilam, Uppanar and Pennaiyur in Cuddalore will be cleaned to allow free flow of water, officials added.