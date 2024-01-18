WRD to begin building new channels to bridge gaps between waterbodies in Tambaram in February

January 18, 2024 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

In its efforts to mitigate floods in the city’s southern fringes, the Water Resources Department (WRD) is set to start work to bridge the missing gaps between some waterbodies and channels by February.

It has planned to construct a channel to carry surplus water from Irumbuliyur tank to an existing course on Grand Southern Trunk Road for a distance of nearly 2 km. The surplus water connected to existing channels will finally find its destination in the Adyar. WRD officials said the tender was being finalised for various works at a cost of ₹96.50 crore. The channels will carry about 1,000 cubic feet per second (cusecs) of surplus water from Irumbuliyur and Peerkankaranai tanks.

Six different works will be taken up under the State Disaster Mitigation Fund (SDMF) in Tambaram taluk. It will also include building a flood regulator at Irumbuliyur tank and flood protection walls for a length of 450 m between Peerkankaranai tank and the confluence point of the Irumbuliyur tank surplus course.

Besides constructing the 4 m wide channel from Irumbuliyur tank, an additional link drain, 2.4 m in width, will also be built for nearly 600 m near the TTK Nagar underpass. There are also plans to build another cut and cover drain for about 1 km from the TTK Nagar underpass to the existing channel at the underpass along Mudichur Road.

These channels, designed to carry surplus water from Irumbuliyur and Peerkankaranai tanks and floodwater from surrounding areas, will fill in the gaps between various water courses in the region and reduce waterlogging. Encroachments will also be cleared to construct the new channels.

The southern areas were among the worst affected during the floods last month. The WRD is expecting the works to ease flooding by about 60%-70% in areas such as TTK Nagar, Irumbuliyur, and Peerkankaranai. Officials noted that these channels were designed for heavy rainfall events. However, these alone may not be sufficient for unprecedented rain like that received in 2023, and it may not be viable to build large drains to carry such a huge volume of floodwater.

The project is expected to be completed by October, ahead of the onset of the northeast monsoon.

