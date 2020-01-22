WRD to augment storage in three lakes on city fringes

In an attempt to mitigate floods following intense spells of rain, the Water Resources Department (WRD) proposes to increase the storage capacity of lakes on the city’s fringes.

The department has identified three lakes falling under Tiruvallur district for the initial phase of the project. The lakes are at Kovilpadagai near Avadi, Amoor near Cholavaram and Gnayaru in Ponneri taluk.

Of late, the waterbodies get filled up unexpectedly during monsoon as rain spells have become short and intense.

This has made neighbouring areas vulnerable to flooding. The project will address the issue of sudden water runoff brought to the lakes by such intense rain spells and mitigate the threat of inundation. Moreover, it will also boost water availability for irrigation and drinking water needs.

Shutters to be added

Instead of just desilting the waterbodies, the WRD plans to increase storage to the maximum water level by providing shutters above weirs, which will allow surplus water to automatically flow out of the lake. WRD officials said currently water is stored only till full tank level, at least two feet less than the maximum water level. Surplus water is allowed to discharge through weirs once the lake’s storage touches full tank level. “Now, we plan to raise the capacity to the maximum water level through different measures to augment storage. This will help store an additional 50% of the lakes’ original capacity,” said an official.

Kovilpadagai lake near Avadidoes not serve as an irrigation source. There are plans to provide more inlet channels and increase the storage capacity from the existing 80 million cubic feet (mcft) to 120 mcft.

The lakes in Amoor and Gnayaru serve as irrigation sources for nearly 800 hectares.

The project, which would be taken up at a cost of nearly ₹ 5-6 crore for each lake, would add a total of 500- 600 mcft of storage capacity to them. The department plans to execute the project in six months once funds are obtained from the government.