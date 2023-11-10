WRD starts work to desilt Pulicat lake’s estuary

November 10, 2023 11:24 pm | Updated 11:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Water Resources Department has started work to desilt Pulicat lake’s estuary to ensure smooth tidal exchange and also help fishermen’s livelihood in the surrounding areas.

Officials of the WRD noted that the temporary measures would help remove sand deposits in the estuary and mitigate flooding in the surrounding villages. Pulicat lake, the second largest brackish waterbody in the country, is located both in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

An inspection was carried out by Tiruvallur District Collector T.Prabhushankar along with a team of officials at Pulicat on Thursday.

Desilting work for a depth of 3.5 metre would be carried out in two spots of the estuary based on the villagers’ and fishermen’s requests. While the mouth would be kept open for a length of 60 metre and a width of 35 metre in one spot, silt would be removed for a length of 45 metre at the second spot, officials said.

This would benefit several villages to avoid flooding during the rainy season. The lake is fed by floodwater from Araniar river and also surplus runoff from catchment areas. A ₹26-crore project chalked out to build a training wall at Pulicat lake by the Fisheries department is awaiting clearance from the National Board for Wildlife.

Durai Mahendran, Tiruvallur District Traditional United Fishermen Association, said nearly 70,000 fishermen families were dependent on the lake. Though temporary desilting would help easy movement of boats for fishing, the project that aimed at permanent measures should be executed soon.

Moreover, desilting of the estuary would also help farmers along the Araniar in areas such as Ponneri and Sirupazhaverkadu, he added.

