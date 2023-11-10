HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

WRD starts work to desilt Pulicat lake’s estuary

The work will facilitate smooth tidal exchange and also help fishermen’s livelihood in the surrounding areas. An inspection was carried out by Tiruvallur District Collector T.Prabhushankar along with a team of officials at Pulicat on Thursday

November 10, 2023 11:24 pm | Updated 11:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Water Resources Department has started work to desilt Pulicat lake’s estuary to ensure smooth tidal exchange and also help fishermen’s livelihood in the surrounding areas.

Officials of the WRD noted that the temporary measures would help remove sand deposits in the estuary and mitigate flooding in the surrounding villages. Pulicat lake, the second largest brackish waterbody in the country, is located both in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

An inspection was carried out by Tiruvallur District Collector T.Prabhushankar along with a team of officials at Pulicat on Thursday.

Desilting work for a depth of 3.5 metre would be carried out in two spots of the estuary based on the villagers’ and fishermen’s requests. While the mouth would be kept open for a length of 60 metre and a width of 35 metre in one spot, silt would be removed for a length of 45 metre at the second spot, officials said.

This would benefit several villages to avoid flooding during the rainy season. The lake is fed by floodwater from Araniar river and also surplus runoff from catchment areas. A ₹26-crore project chalked out to build a training wall at Pulicat lake by the Fisheries department is awaiting clearance from the National Board for Wildlife.

Durai Mahendran, Tiruvallur District Traditional United Fishermen Association, said nearly 70,000 fishermen families were dependent on the lake. Though temporary desilting would help easy movement of boats for fishing, the project that aimed at permanent measures should be executed soon.

Moreover, desilting of the estuary would also help farmers along the Araniar in areas such as Ponneri and Sirupazhaverkadu, he added.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.