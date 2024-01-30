WRD starts reconstruction of Thanikachalam drain in Kolathur to reduce waterlogging during monsoons

January 30, 2024 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

Kolathur and localities around Retteri lake are likely to get a respite from inundation during future monsoons. The Thanikachalam drain, which carries floodwater through residential areas and has remained in a state of disrepair for many years, is now getting a facelift.

The Water Resources Department (WRD) has started the work to reconstruct the existing drain and also build an additional channel at a stretch near Kolathur at a cost of ₹91.36 crore. Officials of the WRD said the old damaged drain is being widened . The nearly three-km open drain carried surplus water from Retteri and Kolathur lakes and floodwater from areas such as Thanikachalam Nagar.

Storm-water drains from nearly 15 locations link to the channel, and it passes through localities, such as United India Colony and Chandraprabhu Colony in Kolathur, and flows into the Kodungaiyur drain. Work is in progress at Chandraprabhu Colony to reconstruct the channel at a depth of 2 m. The channel has been reconstructed for about 200 m so far. The existing channel, which is 4 m to 6 m wide at different portions, will be widened by up to 4 m.

Moreover, an additional channel of cut and cover design is also being built parallel to the existing one in Kolathur. This box channel will run for a length of nearly 1.8 km. Both watercourses will have an improved floodwater carrying capacity of about 1,200 cubic feet per second (cusecs), an official said.

Residents of Kolathur noted that several areas were inundated during Cyclone Michaung. But the water drained in two days, after efforts were taken to clear it. T. Sudharsanam, secretary, GJV Nagar Residents’ Welfare Association, said: “We are learning new lessons to improve waterbodies and channels to minimise flooding after every monsoon. We hope the efforts to reconstruct existing channels and build new ones will produce results during the next monsoon.”

Officials of the WRD said that after the completion of the work in 18 months, areas such as Kumaran Nagar, could see a significant reduction in waterlogging. The height of the channel’s retaining wall would be raised by 1.5 m to prevent dumping of garbage, they added.

