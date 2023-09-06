WRD set to start work on the second phase of flood mitigation work around Porur lake in a few days

September 06, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Water Resources Department will start work in a few days on the second phase of the project to improve the water channels in and around Porur lake and those draining into the Adyar river.

Every year, many areas like Mugalivakkam, Kolapakkam and Manapakkam face the wrath of the heavy monsoon rains. In its concerted efforts to mitigate floods in localities downstream of Porur lake, the department is set to implement ₹88 crore projects to improve Gerugambakkam channel in Kundrathur and Kolapakkam channel-I and also bridge the missing link between Kolappakm channel-I to Link Odai along Kolapakkam-Pozhichalur Road. Obtaining sufficient fund allocation for the project had led to the delay in the work.

Last year, work was initiated in a network of channels in and around Kundrathur and 90% of the ₹100 crore project has been completed so far. While it had helped reduce waterlogging in areas like Iyyapanthangal, areas downstream like Mugalivakkam were inundated, said residents.

K.Dhandapani, secretary, Federation of Porur Residents’ Welfare Associations, said localities in Madhanandapuram and Mugalivakkam like BHEL Nagar and Subasree Nagar were waterlogged during past monsoons. The major work to build macro drains in Madhanandapuram and Kundrathur must be completed soon to reduce the burden on motorists.

G.Beem Rao, former Maduravoyal MLA, said the government authorities should have a monitoring committee and volunteer groups to check on the functioning of the channels and flood mitigation infrastructure. Moreover, underground storage spaces in vacant sites like playgrounds could be created to store excess rainwater.

Officials of the WRD said the 3-km-long Gerugambakkam channel and Kolapakkam channel, which branch out from Manapakkam channel, would be improved. These channels have been largely reduced to sewage carriers and encroached upon due to urbanisation over the years. Besides widening and desilting the channels, flood protection walls would be built in vulnerable stretches.

On residents’ concerns over flooding during the ensuing Northeast monsoon, officials said certain interventions would be implemented in critical stretches where the channel or culvert width or depth is inadequate before monsoon.

The department has also set the ball rolling for acquiring lands to enable Kolapakkam channel-II and Manapakkam channel carry more floodwater. Officials said many of these channels don’t have a defined course at the tail-end when they drain into another channel or Adyar river.

While land acquisition for a length of 750 metre is needed to link Kolapakkam channel with Link Odai, the Manapakkam channel that acts as a surplus course of the Porur lake also faced similar issues. Lands need to be acquired at Manapakkam for a distance of 1,300 metres to form a canal and bridge missing links, officials added. Areas such as Rajalakshmi Nagar in Kolapakkam and Mahalakshmi Ngar, Indira Nagar in Manapakkam would escape flooding once the projects are over.