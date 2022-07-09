WRD seeks funds for feasibility study to lay pipeline for Krishna water

‘Issue of loss of big volume of water during its flow in KP canal discussed recently’

‘Issue of loss of big volume of water during its flow in KP canal discussed recently’

The Water Resources Department has sought funds to carry out a feasibility study to bring the Krishna water through a pipeline from Andhra Pradesh. Officials said a preliminary report had been submitted seeking to carry Krishna water through a pipeline till the Poondi reservoir.

At present, water released from Andhra Pradesh travelled 152 km through the open Kandaleru Poondi canal till the State border at Uthukottai and then another 25 km till the Poondi reservoir. Released in two spells every year, the Krishna water meets a substantial portion of the city's growing drinking water needs and sustains storage in reservoirs here.

Officials recalled that many options, including laying pipelines from various sites and reservoirs in Srisailam, Somasila and Kandaleru, had been proposed. One of the proposals was to lay a pipeline from the 75th km of Kandaleru canal to carry water till the Poondi reservoir. This would prevent seepage, evaporation and pilferage. These issues were discussed at a recent meeting of the Krishna River Management Board where Andhra Pradesh officials said that a significant volume of water was lost in the canal for various reasons.

The feasibility study would help arrive at an estimated project cost, extent of land required and the possibility of laying a pipeline from a specific site to Poondi. The study would take six months and a detailed project report would be prepared based on this, said an official.

Work begins on sluices

The department had started constructing two sluices in the Poondi reservoir. These would help convey water to the nearby Institute of Hydraulics and Hydrology where model studies were carried out. Moreover, these structures would ensure stability of the existing Sathyamurthy Sagar dam.

The department is forming a ring bund in the waterbody to facilitate the work. “We would be able to step up the storage and be prepared for heavy inflow once the major portions of the ₹10-crore project are completed before the onset of the northeast monsoon,” said an official.

A gauge well on the lines of Jones Tower in Red Hills reservoir would be built at Poondi to measure the water level. Bunds for a length of 150 metre on either side of the masonry dam would be strengthened as part of the project.