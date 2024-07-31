GIFT a SubscriptionGift
WRD seeks ₹160 crore from Kamarajar Port to remove invasive mussels from Ennore-Pulicat wetlands

Published - July 31, 2024 01:18 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The Water Resources Department (WRD) has informed the Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal that it has sought ₹160 crore from Kamarajar Port to dredge the Kosasthalaiyar backwaters and Buckingham Canal to remove the spread of invasive mussels in Ennore.

In a status report filed by the WRD as part of an ongoing case on invasive mussels (Mytella strigata), or charru mussels, in Ennore - Pulicat wetlands, it was said that the mussels have spread along the stretch of Kosasthalaiyar backwater, Buckingham Canal and Pulicat mouth.

The proliferation of the mussels not only has a harmful impact on water bodies and the marine eco system by threatening endemic species diversity of wetlands, but also severely hinders boat movement.

“It is further submitted that the Kamarajar Port Limited, Ennore is the main reason for spread over the charru mussels to the North Buckingham Canal, Kosasthalaiyar backwaters, and Pazhaverkadu mouth by lack of ballasted water regulation for ship movement from south and central coast of America to Indian shores,” the report said, adding that it is the failure of the Indian coastal regulation of port authorities to implement stringent regulations.

While an estimate for dredging Ennore Creek over 700m at an outlay of ₹8.5 crore has already been prepared and sent to the Tamil Nadu State Wetland Authority for approval, the WRD has now chalked up a plan to remove invasive mussels from Ennore Creek to Pulicat mouth (16km) as requested in the petition.

Applying the Polluter Pays principle, the WRD has suggested that the Kamarajar Port contribute ₹160 crore to eradicate invasive mussels from Ennore - Pulicat wetlands.

In a recent hearing of the petition, the Bench comprising Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and expert member Satyagopal Korlapati criticised the WRD for delaying the cleanup of Ennore Creek and directed them to come up with a timeline for the same.

The next hearing of the petition is scheduled for August 8.

