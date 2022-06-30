WRD Secretary inspects flood mitigation works

Sandeep Saxena, Additional Chief Secretary, Water Resources Department, inspected the ongoing flood mitigation works being taken up at Kolathur tank and a portion of Kosasthalaiyar river near Vellivoyal on Wednesday.

He instructed the officials to accelerate the work to improve the bund of the Kosasthalaiyar in the stretch along Edayanchavadi and Sadayankuppam as well and complete it within three months. He also reviewed preliminary works being carried out to desilt the Kolathur tank and create a surplus channel.