WRD resumed its drive to remove encroachments from Korattur lake on Friday

Spread over 600 acres, the lake has a catchment area of nearly 5.38 sq.km and rapid urbanisation around the waterbody has made it vulnerable to sewage pollution and encroachments over the years

Published - September 27, 2024 07:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Thirteen structures in RK Dakshan Nagar and Elliamman Temple Street that had encroached upon the lake’s bed and catchment areas were razed down following a Madras High Court directive.

Thirteen structures in RK Dakshan Nagar and Elliamman Temple Street that had encroached upon the lake’s bed and catchment areas were razed down following a Madras High Court directive. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Water Resources Department resumed its drive to remove encroachments in Korattur lake, one of the major waterbodies in the western parts of Chennai, on Friday.

Nearly 13 structures in RK Dakshan Nagar and Elliamman Temple Street that had encroached upon the lake’s bed and catchment areas were razed down following a Madras High Court directive. The drive was carried out along with the police and revenue department officials.

Spread over 600 acres, the lake has a catchment area of nearly 5.38 sq.km. The rapid urbanisation around the waterbody has made it vulnerable to sewage pollution and encroachments over the years. Officials of the WRD said nearly five acres of land belonging to the lake has been retrieved in the drive carried out since August. The department had made announcements and served notices prior to the drive.

Of the encroachments enumerated, 14 of them in areas like Ondiveeran Koil Street and Dhanalakshmi Nagar would be cleared soon. The department plans to form an earthen bund in the foreshore area, said an official. Work to clear weeds and floating waste is also being executed as part of the monsoon preparedness efforts.

However, residents and members of Korattur Aeri Pathukappu Makkal Iyakkam (KAPMI), a citizen’s movement in the locality, wanted the department to remove the entire portion of the encroachments from the lake. S.Sekaran, KAPMI’s secretary said the height of the weir, a structure that allows surplus water to flow out, must be increased to store more water.

Published - September 27, 2024 07:36 pm IST

