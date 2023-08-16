WRD requests A.P. to step up quantum of Krishna water released to Chennai to offset deficit in city reservoirs’ storage till onset of Notheast monsoon

August 16, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Water Resources Department has requested Andhra Pradesh government to increase the amount of Krishna water released to Chennai to offset the deficit in storage in the reservoirs, which feed the city’s water supply demands, until the onset of the Northeast monsoon.

The five reservoirs, including in Poondi and Red Hills, have a combined storage of 58.4% of their total capacity of 11,757 million cubic feet (mcft) on Wednesday. Officials of the WRD said the water supply received at the entry point of Kandaleru Poondi canal at Uthukottai dwindled below 100 cubic feet per second (cusecs) last week.

The existing storage in the city reservoirs and Veeranam tank, which also augments Chennai’s water needs, would be sufficient for another six or seven months. Chennai is being supplied with 1,031.85 million litres of water daily, for industrial and bulk consumers.

“We are seeking more water to balance water storage till the onset of the Northeast monsoon. If they can increase the water discharge to enable 500 cusecs to reach Poondi reservoir, we will get 1,000 mcft in a month,” said a senior official.

This would help maintain the storage in the reservoirs and allow daily drawal without much hassle till the rainy months. As on Wednesday, Chennai has received nearly 1,102 mcft of Krishna water since July 1 for this spell.

There is enough water in Kandaleru reservoir to provide water to Chennai. According to the agreement between the States, the city was to receive 8,000 mcft between July and October every year, the officials said.

However, the department is not pushing for higher quantity of Krishna water as ensuing monsoon may fill up reservoirs. For the past two years, flood gates of Poondi reservoir were opened to release a minimum of 7,000 mcft of surplus water into Kosasthalaiyar river. The work to complete repair of Poondi reservoir’s shutters is also waiting for the water level to reduce.