WRD removes encroachments along the Adyar near Guindy

June 30, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Water Resources Department cleared 43 encroached structures at Nagireddi Thottam and Chetti Thottam along the banks of the Adyar near Guindy on Friday.

Officials said while most of the residents had been rehabilitated at Athipattu, six of them had been shifted to Thailavaram near Guduvancherry. The drive, which was taken up along with the Greater Chennai Corporation, was part of the Adyar eco-restoration project executed under the aegis of the Chennai Rivers Restoration Trust.

Once the encroached structures are removed, a compound wall denoting the river boundary would be built by the Corporation, the officials said. The department has been engaged in the exercise to clear encroachments from various stretches of the river to facilitate progress in the project.