WRD removes commercial encroachments in Erumaiyur tank near Tambaram

August 30, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Water Resources Department removed commercial encroachments in Erumaiyur tank near Tambaram on Wednesday. It is also in the process of enumerating residential encroachments in the waterbody.

A team involving revenue officials and police cleared 10 crusher units that had encroached upon the lake’s foreshore area. Nearly 6.5 acre of encroached space belonging to the waterbody has been retrieved.

Officials of the WRD said it is one of the few freshwater sources that remains unpolluted. Spread over 106 acre, the tank has a storage capacity of nearly 11 million cubic feet and is the last of the chain of waterbodies in and around Tambaram. Surplus water from the Erumaiyur tank travels for 2 km and joins Adyar river.

The freshwater body could be used as drinking water source for the city and Tambaram once the storage capacity is improved. “We are in the process of deciding on resettlement of residents and serving notices. We have identified 100 encroachments in the lake area,” said an official. The lake’s storage capacity would increase by an additional 25% once the encroachments are cleared.

ADVERTISEMENT

It may be recalled that Chennai was supplied with drinking water stored in the abandoned quarries at Erumaiyur during drought.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.