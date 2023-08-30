HamberMenu
WRD removes commercial encroachments in Erumaiyur tank near Tambaram

The freshwater body could be used as drinking water source for city and Tambaram, say WRD officials

August 30, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Drinking water stored in the abandoned quarries at Erumaiyur was supplied to Chennai during drought.

Drinking water stored in the abandoned quarries at Erumaiyur was supplied to Chennai during drought. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Water Resources Department removed commercial encroachments in Erumaiyur tank near Tambaram on Wednesday. It is also in the process of enumerating residential encroachments in the waterbody.

A team involving revenue officials and police cleared 10 crusher units that had encroached upon the lake’s foreshore area. Nearly 6.5 acre of encroached space belonging to the waterbody has been retrieved.

Officials of the WRD said it is one of the few freshwater sources that remains unpolluted. Spread over 106 acre, the tank has a storage capacity of nearly 11 million cubic feet and is the last of the chain of waterbodies in and around Tambaram. Surplus water from the Erumaiyur tank travels for 2 km and joins Adyar river.

The freshwater body could be used as drinking water source for the city and Tambaram once the storage capacity is improved. “We are in the process of deciding on resettlement of residents and serving notices. We have identified 100 encroachments in the lake area,” said an official. The lake’s storage capacity would increase by an additional 25% once the encroachments are cleared.

It may be recalled that Chennai was supplied with drinking water stored in the abandoned quarries at Erumaiyur during drought.

