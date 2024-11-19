WRD proposes projects to alleviate flooding in various parts of Chennai

In its effort to find long-term solutions to inundation in the vulnerable areas of the city, the Water Resources Department (WRD) has proposed interventions in the southern and western parts of the city. Earlier in the week, the WRD shared its recommendations with the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC). The civic body will assist the WRD in sanctioning funding from the State government and in implementing the projects.

ADVERTISEMENT

The WRD has proposed the construction of a 5-km channel from the Ambattur surplus course to the Cooum along Chennai Bypass Road. This will prevent inundation in areas around the Ambattur lake, which is among a chain of major waterbodies in the western part of the city. Ambattur Industrial Estate and Korattur often become inundated during heavy rain owing to the inadequate carrying capacity of the channel draining into the Korattur lake. WRD officials said the new channel, proposed to be built at a cost of ₹130 crore, would drain about 350 cubic feet per second (cusecs) of water into the Cooum and reduce the burden on the other channels.

Similarly, another straight-cut channel has been recommended from the Buckingham Canal to the sea, near VGP, to alleviate flooding in the southern areas such as Velachery, Ram Nagar, Pallikaranai, and Narayanapuram. This channel will speed up the draining of surplus water and reduce flooding in areas around the Pallikaranai marshland.

ADVERTISEMENT

Noting that the surplus water of nearly 16,000 cusecs from the marshland travels 18 km to reach the sea near Muttukadu, the WRD has suggested building a 2-km channel as a permanent solution. It suggested that the channel could be a combination of the open and cut-and-cover styles, and it would require the acquisition of nearly 3.81 ha of land.

Welcoming the project, S. Kumararaja, vice-president, Federation of Velachery Residents’ Welfare Association, said the channel could provide another outlet to drain surplus water into the sea without much hassle. Recalling that a similar proposal was made in 2016, he said the channel should be wide enough to carry enough water. Similarly, bottlenecks on Okkiyam Maduvu’s course should also be cleared, he added.

Another proposal involved the comprehensive restoration of Okkiyam Maduvu, which drains water from the Pallikaranai marshland into the Buckingham Canal, at a cost of ₹27 crore.

The WRD also highlighted another flood mitigation project, which has remained on paper for nearly two decades, for Madhavaram and Puzhal areas. Currently, the surplus water from the northern weir of the Retteri lake passed through patta lands and overflowed into areas, such as Balaji Nagar and Macro Marvel Nagar, before joining the Red Hills reservoir’s surplus course. To remedy this, a new channel of nearly 2 km will be created by acquiring 20 ha of land.

Officials said temporary measures, such as desilting and cleaning various waterways, had been taken up to tackle waterlogging for this monsoon.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.