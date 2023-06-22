WRD plans to take up study on interlinking of Kosasthalaiyar and Araniar rivers

June 22, 2023 12:05 am | Updated 12:05 am IST - CHENNAI

The Water Resources Department (WRD) is planning to take up a study on the possibility of linking Araniyar and Kosasthalaiyar rivers as a measure to mitigate urban flooding.

The concept behind the linking of the two rivers is to transfer floodwater across the basin to manage extreme weather events. Sources in the WRD noted that a technical feasibility study is being considered to provide a link between the rivers. Urban flooding in Chennai cannot be tackled in isolation. River basins in neighbouring districts like Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu would also need to be connected for better conservation of floodwater runoff.

A link channel is being provided in the middle reach of the waterways near Vadamadurai, Tamaraipakkam Anicut or near Karanodai Road to drain the surplus water whenever either of the rivers swell and the other has deficit flow. This would sustain flow in the rivers and also help arrest seawater intrusion, officials said.

The proposal was also discussed during a recent stakeholders’ meeting with the European Union delegation to India and India-EU Urban Partnership on urban sustainability and smart city.

A study authored by L.Elango, visiting professor, Department of Civil Engineering, IIT Madras, along with S.P.Rajaveni and Indu S.Nair, had assessed the feasibility and impact of interlinking these rivers to reduce seawater incursion in coastal aquifers north of Chennai.

The study, covering an area of 554 sq. km., had suggested forming a channel to link the rivers near Karanodai-Puduvoyal Road or near Vengal, Panchetti to moderate floods in the basin. This would improve groundwater table and also recover salinised aquifer.

Prof. Elango said seawater has intruded nearly 15 km inland till Panchetti where wellfields have been sunk to provide drinking water supply to the city. The groundwater table in Minjur is already over-stressed and saline. The study carried out with numerical groundwater flow modelling has predicted that interlinking of rivers would help decrease the extent of seawater intrusion by about one km by 2030.

Check dams could also be built in the confluence points of the rivers with the link channel to sustain flow in the channel and waterways and recharge groundwater. If the channel formed is at a minimum width of 20 metre, it would be able to store nearly 10.5 million cubic feet of water. The water table would increase from 1 metre to 6 metre in the region around the rivers by 2030

The alignment of the channel was chosen to facilitate flow in the channel due to difference in water level in the rivers, Prof.Elango said.