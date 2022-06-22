WRD plans to increase sources of water for Chennai

It will soon hire a consultant to prepare a detailed project report

The Water Resources Department (WRD) seeks to increase the sources of water to match the drinking water needs of the burgeoning metropolis. It will soon hire a consultant to prepare a detailed project report to create sources and boost the storage of waterbodies.

The project is aimed at increasing the storage potential by nearly 4.6 tmc ft, which could be supplied to the city. Nearly ₹5.12 crore has been allocated for preparing the detailed project report.

At present, the waterbodies at Poondi, Chembarambakkam, Red Hills, Cholavaram, Kannankottai-Thervoykandigai and Veeranam have a combined storage of 13 tmc ft. They mostly meet Chennai’s drinking water requirements.

However, the annual demand of domestic and industrial consumers is 22 tmcft. Hence, the Water Resources Department has planned to create a new source at Ramanjeri across the Nagari river and upstream of the Poondi reservoir. With a water spread of nearly 9.20 sq. km, it would store nearly 1.20 tmc ft. Its surplus water would go to the Poondi reservoir.

The Water Resources Department has also come up with a proposal to augment the capacity of the existing waterbodies. This would also help to mitigate floods downstream.

Officials said there were plans to increase the storage of the major reservoir in Poondi by 1.77 tmc ft. It now has a capacity of 3.2 tmc ft. The consultant would come up with a report on the means of augmentation, including desilting and masonry work.

“We can rejuvenate and store nearly 0.4 tmc ft in the abandoned quarries at Sikkarayapuram near Mangadu. Water from these quarries was used...during the 2019 drought,” said an official.

Moreover, the storage of the waterbodies at Nemam and Thirunindravur would also be increased. “We have come up with proposals after preliminary investigation. The project will also help to conserve water that would otherwise drain into the sea and inundate the surrounding areas,” the official added.