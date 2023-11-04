ADVERTISEMENT

WRD officials remove encroachments at Anakaputhur along Adyar river

November 04, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

The reclaimed space will be used to build modular sewage treatment plants and create other facilities, say officials

The Hindu Bureau

Water Resources Department on Saturday cleared a residential encroachment near Adyar River in Anakaputhur. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

The Water Resources Department cleared a portion of encroached structures at Anakaputhur along the Adyar river on Saturday amidst stiff opposition by residents. This was part of the ongoing exercise to widen the river as part of the Adyar eco-restoration project.

The department had earlier identified nearly 700 structures that had encroached the river space in areas such as Dobikhana Street, MGR Nagar, Thai Mookambigai Nagar and Quaide Milleth Nagar and had also issued notices to about 400 structures, officials said.

A total of 25 structures were cleared at Anakaputhur on Saturday and the residents would be resettled to tenements in Thailavaram, Maraimalai Nagar. Once the encroachments are cleared, the portion of the river can be widened by another 50 metre, officials said. The reclaimed space would be used to build modular sewage treatment plants and other facilities.

