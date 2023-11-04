HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

WRD officials remove encroachments at Anakaputhur along Adyar river

The reclaimed space will be used to build modular sewage treatment plants and create other facilities, say officials

November 04, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Water Resources Department on Saturday cleared a residential encroachment near Adyar River in Anakaputhur.

Water Resources Department on Saturday cleared a residential encroachment near Adyar River in Anakaputhur. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

The Water Resources Department cleared a portion of encroached structures at Anakaputhur along the Adyar river on Saturday amidst stiff opposition by residents. This was part of the ongoing exercise to widen the river as part of the Adyar eco-restoration project.

The department had earlier identified nearly 700 structures that had encroached the river space in areas such as Dobikhana Street, MGR Nagar, Thai Mookambigai Nagar and Quaide Milleth Nagar and had also issued notices to about 400 structures, officials said.

A total of 25 structures were cleared at Anakaputhur on Saturday and the residents would be resettled to tenements in Thailavaram, Maraimalai Nagar. Once the encroachments are cleared, the portion of the river can be widened by another 50 metre, officials said. The reclaimed space would be used to build modular sewage treatment plants and other facilities.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.