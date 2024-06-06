WRD may soon give nod to resume work on Chennai Port-Maduravoyal Elevated Corridor along Cooum

The Water Resources Department (WRD) is likely to provide approval to resume work for the Chennai Port-Maduravoyal Elevated Corridor Project along the Cooum soon.

The decision was made as the National Highways Authority of India issued an undertaking on various conditions laid by the department, including river restoration and debris management, while executing the work. The site would also be handed over soon to enable work to resume in the nearly 20-km stretch falling within city limits.

It may be recalled that the project ran into rough patch as complaints surfaced on river space being levelled up with debris to create access for machinery last month. The NHAI had resumed groundwork on the stalled ₹5,885-crore project earlier this year at various stretches of the Cooum.

Officials of the WRD said the NHAI had provided an undertaking in a bond, stating that it was committed to restoring the river after the completion of the project and would also remove debris from the riverbed.

Monsoon break

A model study must also be done through the Centre for Water Resources, Anna University, on the remedial measures that must be taken to mitigate the project’s impact on the waterbody. The department has also sought the project to be halted during the northeast monsoon to allow free flow of floodwater and avoid inundation in the neighbouring areas, officials said.

The piers were found to obstruct the river flow in 15 to 16 spots and also affect the river morphology. The NHAI will have to restore the river width after the construction of the elevated corridor. The WRD has asked the NHAI to carry out work in a phased manner and submit an action plan on debris management during the course of the project. Moreover, NHAI will collaborate to dredge the river mouth of the Cooum if required, officials added.

The design of the corridor has undergone changes and its superstructure has now been designed to be supported by a single pier. The foundation stone for the stalled project was laid in 2009 to enhance connectivity and decongest cargo transportation. However, it faced delays due to various issues.

