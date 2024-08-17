WRD likely to begin cleaning of three major waterways in a few days

The Water Resources Department is likely to begin cleaning three waterways that travel through core areas of Chennai in a few days.

Buckingham canal, Otteri Nullah and Virugambakkam-Arumbakkam canal were earlier exempted from annual monsoon preparedness exercise. These waterways were initially proposed to be dredged as part of restoration projects executed under the Chennai Rivers Restoration Trust. But the work faced a delay due to administrative reasons.

Once the funds of ₹3.5 crore are sanctioned, the department plans to clear weeds and waste off the three waterways, along with the ₹35 crore project being carried out simultaneously in various parts of city and its fringes.

Residents have been demanding the removal of vegetation and silt from these canals to check inundation. Sholinganallur and Anna Nagar residents had earlier raised concerns about the entire water spread area of the canals covered with aquatic weeds. They pointed out that it was imperative to clean these canals as several minor channels drained into them.

Besides various stretches of Adyar and Cooum rivers and confluence of the river mouths and sea, surplus courses of major reservoirs, including Red Hills, and water bodies in western and southern parts of the city are being cleaned of floating waste and vegetation. The exercise would be carried out till the year end to enable smooth flow of floodwater into the water channels.

Residents of Virugambakkam recalled that several localities along the Virugambakkam-Arumbakkam canal were flooded last December due to run-offs from the waterway. The 6.3-km-long canal originates near Nerkundram and passes through areas such as Koyambedu, Arumbakkam and Choolaimedu before joining the Cooum.

S.Arumainathan, president of Virugambakkam Residents’ Welfare Association said areas like Sanjay Gandhi Nagar, Chinmaya Nagar and Sayee Nagar were inundated for several days in December. A channel in Chinmaya Nagar linking the canal to Cooum river helped to drain a portion of flood water.

“But there is a need to construct another channel near Saligramam, connected to the Cooum, to reduce waterlogging in neighbouring areas. The government must also periodically monitor the waterway to stop garbage from clogging the passage,” he said.