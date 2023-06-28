WRD issues fresh eviction notices to residents along the Adyar at Anakaputhur

June 28, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Water Resources Department has started issuing notices to the encroached structures at Anakaputhur on Wednesday to facilitate widening of the narrow portions of the Adyar.

Though the process for the project was started in 2017, the department has been facing hurdles, including stiff resistance from the residents. On Wednesday, the drive to issue notices was carried out along with the Tambaram Municipal Corporation.

A total of 427 structures have been given eviction notices in Thai Mookambigai Nagar, Dobikana Street and Shanthi Nagar at Anakaputhur. Notices were also stuck outside houses where residents refused to accept them.

Officials of the WRD said biometric enumeration was done twice and the civic body organised talks with the residents in the locality last month to rehabilitate them. This time, notices have been served asking residents to evict in a week.

The exercise to earmark the river boundary has been carried out for the second time since 2017. The portion of the river at Anakaputhur is 100 m wide as of now. The project would enable widening of the river by 50 m and carry additional flow of floodwater, officials noted.

Moreover, the Chennai Rivers Restoration Trust (CRRT) has employed a consultant to prepare a detailed feasibility report to restore the Adyar. The ₹1,500-crore project, which is expected to be implemented through a public private partnership (PPP) mode, will focus on river cleaning, mitigating sewage inflow and creating recreational facilities.

After the river is widened, the remaining space belonging to the waterway can be used to construct modular sewage treatment plants to prevent raw sewage from entering the river, officials added. Sources noted that court petitions citing old revenue records delayed the enumeration process in 2017. Though earlier petitions were dismissed, new petitions were filed in court to stall the project. Fresh notices were given on Wednesday. The WRD had carried out similar drives along the Adyar at Jaffarkhanpet on Tuesday.