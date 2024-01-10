WRD is not keen on seeking Krishna water from A.P. as city reservoirs brim with water

January 10, 2024 07:48 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

With the city reservoirs brimming with sufficient storage, the Water Resources Department is not keen on seeking Krishna water release from Andhra Pradesh as of now. The department plans to improve flood affected canals linked to the reservoirs.

The five reservoirs together have 10.4 thousand million cubic feet of water (mcft), which is nearly 89% of their total capacity. A senior official of the WRD noted that the reservoirs had adequate resources to maintain the drinking water supply this year.

While there is a requirement for Andhra Pradesh to release Krishna water in two spells (between June-October and January-April) for Chennai, currently Kandaleru reservoir in that State does not have enough storage.

The city was previously provided with 2.4 tmcft of Krishna water between July and October last year.

The department would instead repair its canals conveying water to various reservoirs that store and distribute drinking water to Chennai residents. The work to repair and provide lining in the vulnuerable portions of the Kandaleru Poondi canal would be resumed as water has stopped flowing in the canal. The canal travels for 25 km from the entry point at Uthukottai till Poondi reservoir in Tiruvallur district where it is stored.

Officials of the WRD said the project would help quicker realisation of Krishna water and also prevent silting up of the canal. Heavy flows in the canal during the Northeast monsoon had led to damage in the other canals like link canal that carried water from Poondi to Chembarambakkam reservoir.

A proposal is being prepared to provide lining of the canal. Work is already in progress to improve the earthen portions of the feeder canal, which is connected to Red Hills reservoir, at a cost of ₹19 crore. The work would help reduce loss of 20%-30% water due to seepage.

However, the department has put on hold plans to improve infrastructure of reservoirs until summer as they are almost full.

