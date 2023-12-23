WRD facing challenges in executing restoration works post Cyclone Michaung

December 23, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Water Resources Department, which has started work to restore the damage caused by flood, continues to face challenges in carrying out works to restore breaches in waterbodies and waterways, post Cyclone Michaung.

Sources in the department said work has been executed on a priority basis to repair damage to reservoirs, including in Red Hills and Cholavaram, and strengthen the bunds of various waterbodies, such as Narayanapuram and Orathur, and rivers that were breached due to intense rain earlier this month.

Funds to the tune of ₹30 crore have been sought for executing temporary works to rejuvenate the waterbodies and canals. Many stretches of Araniyar and Adyar have suffered breaches during the floods.

However, some of the works have had a setback due to paucity of funds and contractors’ hesitancy. This has led to a delay in response to flood relief work in lakes and also in replacing damaged causeways across rivers, including Cooum, Adyar and Kosasthalaiyar rivers.

Officials said it was imperative to carry out works simultaneously to prevent further damage to waterways and lakes. The department had a tough time mobilising manpower as contractors hesitated to resume work. The reason being unsettled bills for temporary restoration projects that were executed from 2020.

According to WRD, it had already requested for release of ₹235 crore from the Commissionerate of Revenue Administration (CRA) and Disaster Management for implementing temporary works in four districts, including Chennai and Coimbatore.

Similarly, Chennai Metrowater had submitted a report to the Central team, which was in the city to assess the flood damage and had sought funds of nearly ₹69 crore to repair its water and sewer infrastructure damaged during the downpour caused by Cyclone Michaung.

Officials of Metrowater said sewer lines covering a distance of nearly 71,313 metre had been flushed so far to clear blocks and nearly 5,628 damaged maintenance holes have been replaced with fresh ones. Pipelines that were dislocated, including from Minjur desalination plant, have been repaired and various facilities have been dewatered.

