WRD expedites work to improve channels draining into Adyar river and around Porur lake ahead of monsoon

The Water Resources Department has expedited work to improve minor channels around Porur lake and those draining into the Adyar river, in a bid to alleviate flooding in areas around the lake and along the Adyar river.

The second phase of the project is being carried out to improve Kolapakkam channel, Manapakkam channel and Gerugambakkam channel and bridge the missing link between Kolapakkam channel and Link Odai. Nearly 85% of the work has been completed so far.

Every year, areas like Manapakkam, Mugalivakkam and Gerugambakkam face the threat of inundation during northeast monsoon. In its concerted efforts to reduce floods, the department had chalked out a project at a cost of ₹84.93 crore to improve the minor channels.

Officials of the WRD said the first phase of the project covered channels in areas upstream of Porur lake to provide relief from recurring floods. The second phase would help mitigate inundation in downstream localities, like Madanandapuram, Rajalakshmi Nagar in Kolapakkam, Thiruvalluvar Nagar and Mahalakshmi Nagar in Manapakkam.

The vulnerable stretches of the three-km-long Gerugambakkam channel and Kolapakkam channel, which branch out from Manapakkam channel, are being widened and desilted. Moreover, flood-retaining wall is being built in portions of Kolapakkam channel to prevent spill over of surplus water into neighbouring areas. These channels were reduced to sewage carriers and were filled with encroachments due to urbanisation. Regulators are also being installed in Manapakkam channel to divert the water to other waterways and reduce its burden.

“We have replaced pipe culverts with box culverts in places like Kolapakkam - Pozhichalur Road to allow free flow of floodwater,” said an official.

Most of these channels do not have a defined course at the tail-end when they drain into the Adyar river or another channel. New channels were formed to link the missing gaps in the 7-km-long Manapakkam channel. The department expects the waterways to carry about 1,100-1,200 cubic feet per second (cusecs) of water once the works are completed before the onset of the northeast monsoon.