WRD executes works in channels to mitigate flooding during northeast monsoon

October 17, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

Even as works are in progress for improving Gerugambakkam and Kolapakkam channels, the Water Resources Department (WRD) plans to tackle additional flow during the northeast monsoon through a few interventions in critical points and establish links to Adyar river.

The flood mitigation works would revive some channels around Porur lake and those draining into the Adyar that were not functional for nearly two decades, said officials.

They said interventions would help mitigate flooding in areas around Porur lake, including Ganesh Nagar, Madha Nagar, Madhanandapuram and Kolapakkam. About 30% of the work to improve Gerugambakkam and Kolapakkam channels has been completed. Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena inspected the ongoing works on Tuesday.

Works are being implemented to address waterlogging this year. Culverts in various channels in places such as Dharmarajapuram, Porur, Gerugambakkam Main Road and Kolapakkam are being reconstructed for smooth flow of floodwater. Earthen channels in Gerugambakkam and Manapakkam, among other places, are being desilted so that floodwater in the surrounding areas will reach the Adyar. This would reduce the burden on the Manapakkam channel and alleviate flash floods, the officials said.

The work would enable conveying of rainwater through more channels. The department expects to increase the carrying capacity of minor channels up to 1,200 cubic feet per second through various works that are being executed.

The three-km long Gerugambakkam channel and the Kolapakkam channel that branch out from Manapakkam channel are being improved by desilting, widening and building of flood protection walls in vulnerable portions.

A channel will be constructed from Kolapakkam channel-I to a minor drain along the Kolapakkam-Pozhichalur Road. The improvements to the network of channels draining into the Adyar would provide remedy to waterlogging issues, officials added.

