WRD draws up big plans to augment water supply

CHENNAI

10 December 2021 00:53 IST

Enhancing Poondi reservoir storage capacity, building a new facility at Ramanjeri under consideration

During good monsoon years, a large volume of water flows into the sea near Chennai. The Water Resources Department is chalking out proposals such as enhancing the storage capacity of the Poondi reservoir and building a new reservoir upstream at Ramanjeri to harness the surplus water from the city’s waterways.

The flood gates of Chennai’s major reservoirs, including those of Red Hills and Chembarambakkam, have remained open for over a month now and surplus water from Poondi reservoir is being released into Kosasthalaiyar since October 10.

About 30 tmcft. of water received in Chembarambakkam, Red Hills and Poondi reservoirs was estimated to be discharged into waterways since onset of northeast monsoon this year.

Of this, nearly 22 tmcft was let out of the Poondi reservoir alone as it got seven times more inflow than its storage capacity. About 2 or 3 tmcft of water was conserved in check dams downstream apart from reservoir’s storage, said the officials.

Last year too, nearly 15 tmcft of water flowed into the sea in the city. In a bid to conserve more water and ensure availability of drinking water during summer, the department has proposed to enhance the storage capacity of the Poondi reservoir from its existing 3.2 tmcft to 5 tmcft. The height of the dam and bund would be raised or new dam may be constructed.

There is no land acquisition required for the project. “Chennai may get a share of water in Godavari-Cauvery link project if it is routed through the Krishna river and it would be stored in Poondi reservoir,” said an official.

New reservoir

The department is surveying the possibility of forming a new reservoir across the Nagari at Ramanjeri. Located 11 km upstream of Poondi reservoir, the new facility would be able to store 1.5 tmcft of water. The river gets water from catchment areas and Ammapalli dam in Andhra Pradesh even during southwest monsoon.

After the Thervoy Kandigai-Kannankottai reservoir, this would be the sixth such facility to meet the drinking water needs of the city and act as a balancing reservoir to store floodwater.

“Water could be transferred to Poondi by gravity and only a minimum amount would be used for irrigation,” the official said.

However, about 300 hectares of land need to be acquired for the new reservoir. At present, the five reservoirs have a combined capacity to store nearly 11.7 tmcft of water. But the demand is 20 tmcft.

“We may be able to bridge the gap in demand and supply by converting other waterbodies in and around the city into drinking water sources and decentralise water sources,” said an official.

Spread over 1,000 acres, Thiruninravur lake is one among them. Besides inflow from catchment areas, water from unpolluted stretch of the Cooum can be diverted to the lake. About 700 mcft of water can be stored in the lake.

Excess water from the Poondi reservoir can be diverted to the lake through link canal. The lake may also serve as a source for Avadi Corporation apart from the city. Similarly, Nemam tank near Chembarambakkam can store another 700 mcft of water to be supplied to surrounding areas such as Thirumazhisai and Nazarethpet.

Tanks upstream of Chembarambakkam reservoir like in Sriperumbudur and Pillaipakkam may be developed as drinking water sources for the city.

In the western suburbs, the chain of tanks in Ambattur, Korattur and Retteri together have a potential of storing 1 tmcft of water after rejuvenation. However, encroachments and sewage pollution need to be addressed in the smaller waterbodies.