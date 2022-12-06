WRD diverts water from Poondi to boost Chembarambakkam’s storage

December 06, 2022 08:16 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

Water from Poondi reservoir is being diverted to the waterbody in Chembarambakkam to build its storage. A steady inflow of Krishna water from the Kandaleru reservoir in Andhra Pradesh has boosted the storage in the lakes catering to the city.

The five reservoirs, including the one in Thervoy Kandigai and Kannankottai, have a combined storage of 8,504 million cubic feet, which is 72.3 % of their total capacity. The waterbody in Chembarambakkam still has a space of nearly 1,000 mcft and is only 70.8% filled. The Water Resources Department (WRD) has started diverting resources from the Poondi reservoir to also avert any water shortage during the upcoming summer.

As of now, nearly 457 cusecs (cubic feet per second) is being released from the waterbody in Poondi, which is also filling up fast. The Kandaleru-Poondi Canal at Uthukottai is getting nearly 571.9 cusecs of Krishna water. Besides supply from the waterbody upstream, the Chembarambakkam reservoir continues to receive a marginal amount of runoff from its catchment areas. The Red Hills or Puzhal lake too gets a minimal runoff even though rains have ceased in the region.

Sources in the WRD said Krishna water could be used to fill up other waterbodies as well if necessary, and if the monsoon failed to bring in adequate rainfall.

Metrowater draws nearly 661 million litres of water daily from mainly the Red Hills and Chembarambakkam reservoirs to provide drinking water to Chennai. A total of 1,024.25 mld of water is now being supplied to the city, merged areas and industries.