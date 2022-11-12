WRD demolishes 74 illegal structures built around waterbody in Tirupattur

Collector Amar Kushwaha inspecting the demolished portion of the big tank in Tirupattur on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

The Water Resources Department (WRD) demolished 74 illegal structures, mostly petty shops and commercial buildings, built around the bund of big tank being maintained by the PWD in Tirupattur, to allow free-flowing discharge of excess rainwater from the town’s drains to the waterbody. Accompanied by a team of officials including S. Balaji, Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE), WRD, Tirupattur Collector Amar Kushwaha inspected the demolished portion of the tank area on Saturday. The drive was based on the Madras High Court order to restore waterbodies to its original space. In Tirupattur town, big tank has the largest number of encroachments of 696 structures, mostly houses, followed by Agraharam tank (18 houses), Kambalikuppam tank (12), Chinnakunichi tank (7 houses) and Puthagaram tank (2 houses). As a result, demolition of illegal structures on the big tank was undertaken in the first phase of the drive. “Alternative accommodation for those getting displaced are being identified by the Revenue Department. Once the process is completed, rest of the encroachments will also be demolished,” S. Senthidass, Assistant Engineer (AE), WRD (Tirupattur), told The Hindu. Originally spread over 133 hectares, the big tank has been encroached upon to an extent of 14.8 hectares, mostly around the bund, by houses, huts, petty shops for over three decades. Most of these structures are dilapidated and get inundated during monsoon. Officials said that recent inundation of residential areas in the centre of Tirupattur town was mainly due to blocks in the stormwater drain inlets that have been connected to the tank by these illegal structures. The big tank is one of the 34 tanks maintained by the WRD in the Tirupattur section. Of the total 49 tanks, maintained by the WRD in the district, 29 have reached their capacity with the remaining 20 tanks having reached 75 per cent of their capacity due to continuous rain in the last few days. Such encroachments along water channels will only cause inundation of residential areas in the towns.