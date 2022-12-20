WRD conducts pilot study to turn some of the major tanks into drinking water sources

December 20, 2022 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

Some of the waterbodies around the city that have lost their irrigation use may soon be converted into sources for drinking water. The Water Resources Department has initiated pilot study to assess possibilities of improving five such tanks.

The department has been scouting for new sources to feed the growing demand for water in the expanding city and its fringes. In an effort to conserve water and also mitigate waterlogging, the WRD has started a study to turn such major tanks in neighbouring districts into water sources.

ADVERTISEMENT

The tanks being studied are those in Nemam, Sriperumbudur, Pillaipakkam, Retteri and Thiruninravur. Officials of the WRD noted that these tanks, which were once used for irrigation, do not have a proper ayacut anymore. At present they are being used as storage structures during monsoon.

These tanks have a potential to store up to 1,500 million cubic feet of water (mcft) and supply to the city and various neighbouring local bodies. For instance, Thiruninravur tank, which currently has a capacity to store 350 mcft, would be desilted and deepened. These measures would improve its water holding capacity to 500 mcft. It could be used as a regular water source to Avadi municipal corporation.

Similarly, water from Nemam tank could be supplied to Thirumazhisai and surrounding localities. Connectivity from this waterody could be provided to the Link canal, which carried water from Poondi reservoir to the one in Chembarambakkam, to get better inflow.

The waterbodies in Sriperumbudur and Pillaipakkam, which are part of Adyar river sub basin, would also be improved to reduce flooding. Restoration projects would be chalked out once the detailed project report is ready in two months.

The study would be extended to other waterbodies in southern suburbs as well once the study is completed, officials said.