WRD conducts bathymetric survey near Adyar estuary ahead of dredging in a few months

March 06, 2024 08:18 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

A team of Water Resources Department officials conducted a bathymetric survey on Wednesday to assess the quantum of silt that needs to be cleared at the mouth of Adyar river.

The survey, which aims to map underwater features and depth, would also help assess the extent of silt deposits for dredging, said officials. The survey was conducted both on the river and seaside near the estuary as a forerunner to the dredging exercise planned at the river mouth in a few months.

The department had earlier obtained the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change’s coastal regulation zone clearance for the project to dredge the river mouth. The nearly ₹12 crore project to keep the mouth open would be carried out during May or June after the sea turtle nesting season.

Officials said the bathymetric survey would help identify the exact spots of silt accumulation. It is estimated that about two lakh cubic metres of sediment would have to be removed from the river mouth. The estuary would be dredged for a length of 200 metre and a width of 200 metres and a depth of up to 1.5 metre below bed level.

The State government had prioritised the work as residents raised concerns about flooding in December 2023. Instead of a training wall, the National Institute of Ocean Technology had recommended short term solutions like dredging every year to prevent sand erosion in other stretches.

The sand cleared from the river mouth would be used to enhance beach nourishment on the northern side like Srinivasapuram to avoid erosion. The work to be carried out with funds from Chennai Rivers Restoration Trust would enable quicker draining of flood water up to 60,000 cubic feet per second, officials said.

The department had already removed nearly 4.86 lakh cubic metre of silt from the 2 km stretch between the river mouth and Thiru.Vi.Ka bridge. It is being temporarily stored near the riverbed before it is conveyed to Greater Chennai Corporation dumpsites, officials added.