WRD begins work to widen a narrow portion of Adyar near Kundrathur

The Water Resources Department has taken up widening of the narrow stretches of the Adyar near Kundrathur

The Water Resources Department (WRD) has commenced work on widening a narrow stretch of the Adyar near Kundrathur to prevent flooding of areas upstream.

The 42-km river is narrow at some points and often the neighbouring areas near these spots get flooded during northeast monsoon.

The department is carrying out widening work on a 200-metre portion of the 1.25-km stretch near Kundrathur. Officials said vacant land measuring 12.6 acres need to be acquired in the remaining 1 km stretch.

“We have started the widening work using government poramboke lands near Anakaputhur. We are waiting for the government order to begin acquisition of other vacant land. There is no irrigation or constructed structures along the portion of the river,” said an official.

The work would be carried out in the river between Thiruneermalai bridge and Anakaputhur. A major portion of the project cost of ₹39.45 crore would be spent on land acquisition.

Officials said the river was wide both in upper reaches and downstream near Manapakkam bridge.

“We need an additional width of 80 metres to enable the river to carry surplus water of several waterbodies in Kancheepuram district. Once the project is completed, Adyar river’s width will be increased to 120 metre to match the width near Manapakkam.

Retention wall would be built at vulnerable points to reduce flooding in surrounding areas. The carrying capacity of the river would increase to nearly 48,000 cusecs.

This project would help minimise waterlogging in the areas upstream, including Perungalathur, during extreme weather events. The department aims to complete the work in a few months, the officials added.