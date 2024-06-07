WRD begins work to repair shutters of Poondi reservoir to ensure dam safety

Years after it was proposed, the Water Resources Department (WRD) has started work to repair the shutters of Poondi reservoir, one of the main drinking water sources of Chennai.

The department could not carry out major overhaul work of the shutters as the reservoir in Tiruvallur district had water filled to its brim for the past few years.

While the department is waiting for the water level in the reservoir to drop further by next week, the preliminary work to improve the operating platform of the floodgates has begun.

Officials of the WRD said the main component of the repair work would be started in another five to seven days as the water level is expected to dip by two feet. At present, the full tank level stands at 123 feet and the water level must drop to facilitate workers to reach the bottom of the shutters to execute repairs.

Water is being transferred to other city reservoirs to drain storage at Poondi and yet ensure water supply to Chennai city.

It may be recalled that the project was earlier proposed in 2012 as well, to arrest leakage in the shutters. However, the major work could not be carried out as water level could not be reduced in Poondi reservoir, which was the prime storage point for city’s drinking water supply and it also received Krishna water periodically. “We could not carry out the shutter repair work for the past three years as the reservoir received copious inflow and adequate storage was necessary to maintain water supply,” an official said.

The 14 shutters would be repaired to arrest leakage. Work would be carried out simultaneously to overhaul hoists and rollers, which are devices used to lower or raise the shutters to regulate water flow. Moreover, the worn-out rubber seals in the shutters would be replaced, apart from taking up repair of girder arrangements.

These activities would help in smooth operation of the shutters to discharge water even up to their full capacity and also ensure dam safety. “We are also prepared to erect two prefabricated sand vent shutters along with electrical works,” said the official.

The department plans to complete the ₹9.84-crore work before the onset of northeast monsoon in October. “We can carry out the work even if there is Krishna water release from Andhra Pradesh. The ring bund constructed will separate the work area from the rest of the water spread area and inflow will not affect the ongoing work,” the official added.

There are also plans to desilt a portion of the reservoir in the foreshore area to enhance storage capacity.