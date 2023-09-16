WRD begins work on missing links of Manapakkam channel to prevent flooding

September 16, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

In an effort to alleviate flooding in areas around the Adyar, the Water Resources Department has started work to bridge a missing link in the Manapakkam channel. The department is now forming a portion of floodwater channel on the land belonging to the Officers Training Academy in the city.

With the experience of flooding in the previous years, the department obtained “enter-upon permission” from the Army to form a stretch of the channel to drain additional quantity of floodwater into the Adyar.

Officials said the seven-km-long Manapakkam channel passed through various localities downstream of Chembarambakkam reservoir before joining the Adyar river. The inadequate flood carrying capacity of the channel and missing links used to cause waterlogging in the neighbouring areas.

“We are creating an earthen channel now for a distance of 500 metres and linking it to the existing channel. Two culverts will be built,” said an official. The temporary work would solve the problem of waterlogging in areas such as Moulivakkam and also in areas upstream of the channel such as Iyappanthangal, Mangadu and Nazarathpet during the ensuing northeast monsoon. On the work is completed, the channel would carry an additional 300-400 cusecs of water.

The department is carrying out work simultaneously to construct a concrete channel to provide permanent solution to inundation in several localities around Manapakkam and Moulivakkam. Various other interventions are being carried out to improve floodwater channels in and around Porur lake and those draining into the Adyar at a cost of ₹88 crore.

Similar work is executed to improve the capacity of waterbodies in Kolathur and Madhavaram Retteri and Thanikachalam drain, which was inspected by Sandeep Saxena, Additional Chief Secretary of Water Resources Department, on Friday along with officials.