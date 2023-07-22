WRD begins drive to remove encroachments along Vegavathy river in Kancheepuram district

July 22, 2023 12:49 am | Updated 12:49 am IST - CHENNAI

The Water Resources Department has started a drive to clear encroachments along the Vegavathy river in Kancheepuram district.

For the second day on Friday, the department, along with revenue officials, removed encroachments. The river, which originated from Damal tank, travels nearly 25 km before joining the Palar river. It carries surplus water from 15 tanks, including Kilambi, Sirukaveripakkam and Thenambakkam. In Kancheepuram, it faces challenges of urbanisation.

Officials said that nearly 1,406 structures that had encroached on the waterway were identified in 2017. Of these, 78 were being removed in places like Thayarkulam, Anna Nagar and Thiruparuthikundram. Vegavathy river is predominantly a floodwater carrier, and a source of groundwater recharge and irrigation for nearly 1,500 hectares of land.

Some of the residents continued to live along the riverbank despite being allotted houses by the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board in tenements at Melkadirpoor. Encroachments are dense in areas like Thayarkulam, Nehru Nagar, Kamatchiamman Nagar and Kilkadirpoor, said officials.

The width of the river varies from 30-120 metres. Once the encroachments are cleared, it would be widened by 30 metres. The flood discharge capacity in the stretch would be restored to 3,500 cubic feet per second.

There are plans to begin the process of resettling 524 more residents from the end of July. The drive would be carried out in phases, officials added.