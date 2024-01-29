GIFT a SubscriptionGift
WRD awaits govt. nod for flood mitigation projects in Chennai and its fringes

Cyclone Michaung caused damage to the city’s reservoirs; WRD looks to implement projects worth ₹350 crore to restore various waterbodies that were affected by heavy rain and floods

January 29, 2024 11:29 pm | Updated 11:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

K Lakshmi
K. Lakshmi
The department plans to strengthen the reservoir bund over a length of nearly 1.6 km to prevent seepage | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The department plans to strengthen the reservoir bund over a length of nearly 1.6 km to prevent seepage | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Several waterways and waterbodies in Chennai and its fringes bore the brunt of December floods. The Water Resources Department is now awaiting approval to execute flood restoration and mitigation works in the four districts, including Chengalpattu district.

A government directive is expected to be issued this week, approving ₹350 crore worth projects to permanently restore the flood- affected waterbodies, stretches of rivers and link the missing gaps between them. Intense rains during cyclone Michaung last year had caused damage to reservoirs like Cholavaram and Red Hills, which are essential part of Chennai’s drinking water supply system.

While some of the damages that had affected rivers and waterbodies have been temporarily restored, the WRD has sought funds to permanently repair damages to the infrastructure and waterbodies. The proposals submitted are under State government’s scrutiny, said officials of the WRD.

Araniar river and Kosasthalaiyar river suffered damages and breaches and the department carried out temporary work to fix the breaches immediately post-Cyclone Michaung on a priority basis. “We chalked out proposals that need immediate attention and work would be started in a few months after the government’s nod,” said a senior official.

Cholavaram reservoir, which is maintained as a buffer storage source for Chennai’s drinking water needs, currently has 72% of its total storage of 1,081 million cubic feet of water. The department plans to strengthen the reservoir bund over a length of nearly 1.6 km, reconstruct sluice and carry out measures to prevent seepage. This would minimise flood threat in areas downstream, including Karanodai and Boodur villages. Similarly, vulnerable stretches of Red Hills reservoir’s surplus course would have flood protection wall to provide relief from peak flow spillover for low-level areas like Naravarikuppam.

Adyar river, which carried peak flow in December, witnessed damages, particularly near the MIOT bridge. In a bid to address the issue, the department has proposed to strengthen the bund for a distance of nearly 4 km from near the Chennai Airport runway to MIOT bridge.

Besides constructing a flood protection wall, inlets would be provided in the river at Manapakkam to reduce flooding in localities like Kolapakkam, River View Colony and Nandambakkam.

The breached portions of Araniyar and Kosasthalaiyar rivers’ flood banks, particularly in Ponneri taluk would be formed. Weakened bunds of various waterbodies and surplus courses, including Nemam and Sekkadu would be restored.

Some of the other works include constructing new channels to bridge the gap between various waterbodies like Moovarasampet and Keelkattalai in Tambaram taluk and those falling into Pallikaranai swamp, officials added.

