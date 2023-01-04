WRD asks Andhra Pradesh govt. to stop Krishna water release as Poondi reservoir is already filled to the brim

January 04, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

Poondi reservoir, which is a major storage point for the city’s drinking water, is filled to the brim with copious inflow of Krishna water and runoff from catchment areas. Water is now being diverted to fill the three other reservoirs that feed Chennai’s needs.

Chennai’s daily water supply at the present rate of 1,017.19 million litres a day would be sustained till the year-end with the resources in the waterbodies.

The Water Resources Department has written to the Andhra Pradesh government to stop release of Krishna water to the city from Monday onwards. The waterbodies in Cholavaram, Chembarambakkam and Red Hills would touch their maximum storage in about a week or 10 days.

The combined storage of the five reservoirs stood at 10,830 million cubic feet, which is 92% of its capacity. Officials of the WRD said Poondi reservoir would continue to get residue water through Kandaleru Poondi (KP) canal for some more days even after Andhra Pradesh government reduced water discharge.

Chennai so far received nearly 2,920 mcft of Krishna water since July 1. The Andhra Pradesh government discharged water ahead of the schedule as it proposed to carry out maintenance works in KP canal in their jurisdiction.

Nearly 550 cusecs (cubic feet per second) of water are being diverted to the reservoirs in Red Hills and Chembarambakkam, which still have one foot to reach their maximum water level. “We will continue to transfer water from Poondi reservoir to other two large waterbodies from where water is drawn for city for two months,” said an official.

Diverting water from Poondi reservoir would help drain water faster and start work to repair shutters in summer. A minimal amount of water is sent to Cholavaram as well. The recently formed reservoir in Thervoy Kandigai also has a storage of 97% . Though infrastructure has been created for water drawal, it still remained unused, officials said.