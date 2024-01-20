WRD asked to evict squatters around Kadapperi and Periya Eri in Tambaram

January 20, 2024 12:34 am | Updated 12:34 am IST - CHENNAI

The southern bench of the National Green Tribunal has been informed that encroachers around Kadapperi and Periya Eri lakes in Tambaram will be evicted.

In a suo motu case against groundwater contamination in areas surrounding Kadapperi and Periya Eri lakes due to the uncontrolled inflow of sewage and industrial effluents into the water bodies, the bench had directed the State government and the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board to file reports.

On Friday, the State counsel D. Shanmuganathan told the bench, comprising Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and expert member Satyagopal Korlapati, that the total extent of the Kadapperi lake is 24.95 hectares and the Periya Eri is 17.75 hectares. He said the Revenue Department has informed the Water Resources Department, which manages the two water bodies, and the Tambaram Corporation to take steps to evict the encroachers.

The counsel said if the bench declares the residents within the lake boundary as “squatters”, it will be easy for the government departments to evict them. To this, the bench said the custodian of the lakes will have to make the declaration, not the Tribunal. “You are the custodian of the lakes. If the owner is not concerned, how are we to be concerned about it?” remarked Justice Sathyanarayana.

ADVERTISEMENT

Further, when the counsel said providing alternative housing to the squatters is the “generosity of the State”, Mr. Korlapati pointed out that as per a Supreme Court direction in case providing housing is not possible, rental assistance can be given for a certain period of time but this step is not being implemented.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.