New technology for monitoring rivers

June 18, 2022 20:46 IST

Real-time kinematic survey adopted to keep a watch on Adyar and Kosasthalaiyar rivers

The Water Resources Department has started using real-time kinematic survey, one of the advanced technologies to survey the accurate levels of river courses in and around the city.

This technology is now being used in the recently launched work on improving vulnerable stretches of Kosasthalaiyar and Adyar rivers and is expected to aid in flood mitigation measures. Officials said the surveying technology measured with two global navigation satellite system antennas in real-time with better accuracy than the traditional surveying techniques.

It used a fixed base station and a rover to measure positioning accuracy. "We will be able to measure river bed level and terrain and inlets bringing flood water. This will help assess probable flood level during monsoon and chalk out projects," said an official.

The real-time kinematic survey helps in measuring the existing river course as part of the permanent restoration work to improve vulnerable stretches of Kosasthalaiyar river between Vellivoyal and Sadayankuppam.

The technology would help in eliminating errors in traditional methods and reach deep or reach deepest portions of rivers and waterbodies. This technology would not be affected by weather conditions, said the officials. The WRD was simultaneously carrying out work to form bund in breached portions and strengthen it for 5 km. The clay soil layer removed from neighbouring tanks such as Periamullaivoyal would be conveyed to the work site to form a new river bund in two days. The height of the bund would be raised up to 4.5 metres.

Similarly, the technology is being used in the ₹70-crore project to widen the Adyar between the confluence point of the Chembarambakkam lake's surplus course near Kundrathur and Anakaputhur bridge.

Once the project is completed, the Adyar’s flood carrying capacity would increase to 48,000 cusecs.

The department plans to complete the work before the onset of the northeast monsoon.