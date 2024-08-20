ADVERTISEMENT

Would love to open a public library, says Ananthi Iyappan, former radio jockey

Updated - August 20, 2024 11:16 pm IST

Published - August 20, 2024 11:04 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Ananthi Iyappan and V. Sriram in conversation at the event on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

“It was great to be wrong about people because I realised my show had grown to a point where the audiences could disagree and still respect me and the content,” said Ananthi Iyappan, former radio jockey and host of the YouTube channel The Book Show on Tuesday here. She was in conversation with V. Sriram, historian, at an event ‘A YouTube Channel for Books’, organised by Madras Musings and the Madras Book Club.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Initially, when I started reading it was not for the art of reading but soon I realised that I was respected by people as they saw me with a book. I started with mythological fiction and slowly moved into other genres,” she said.

Discussing the book culture and Chennai, she recalled that her experience organising a book reading retreat in Chidambaram last year. “We had people from across Tamil Nadu participating in the event, and it was just so easy to connect with them. We spent our entire night talking about fictional characters,” she said.

Talking about the number of books she owns, Ms. Ananthi said she would definitely love it if in the future she could establish a public library using her collection, where people could gather and read and discuss books.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US